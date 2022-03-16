Black Stars squad delay: The rumored reasons versus official statements

Black Stars

Ghana paired with Nigeria in World Cup playoffs

Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games



Ghana to host Nigeria next Friday



The Ghana Football Association(GFA) is yet to release the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff games.



In a little over a week, Ghana will take on West African rivals Nigeria in the last lap of the qualifiers for a slot at the World Cup finals.



Nigeria on March 4, 2022, announced a 25-man provisional squad for the doubleheader that is set at later in March 2022.

The first leg will come off on March 25, which means the fixture is just 9 days away and yet the squad is yet to be released. The second leg is meanwhile scheduled for March 29.



What might have been the reason for the delay?



From the official point, GFA communications director, Henry Asante Twum told Ghanaian Times that the delay is 'purely strategic'.



“It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move," he said.



“They felt it’s a way of controlling or minimizing the abuse that normally takes place before games, especially on social media. Sometimes, the public abuse gets to the players and affects their mentality,” he added

He then confirmed that the list has been submitted and all players on the list have been informed through their clubs.



“I know the players and their clubs have been informed and the coaches are in talks with the individual players as we speak."



He also revealed that the squad might not be announced at all but it is up to the technical team to decide.



“Coaches can choose not to go public at all and it’s within their right to do so.”



Similarly, GFA Executive Council Member, Tony Aubyn, has also stated that the decision to delay the announcement is a call made by the Black Stars technical team made up of Otto Addo, George Boateng, Mas Ud-Didi Dramani, and Chris Hughton.

“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” he told Starr FM.



However, Aubyn did not give the reason behind the decision which is backed by the Black Stars management committee.



“We recently formed the technical team and the management team, and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason. I cannot explain even though I’m in the Exco [member]. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team."



Moreover, he said he has no knowledge about when the squad will be made public.



“I believe that the squad will be announced soon but I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline.”

Nonetheless, from an unofficial point, the reason for the delay is that Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo reportedly wants to avoid making late changes in the squad.



This is because of the recent injury situations of some core members of the team. Baba Rahman and Kamaldeen Sulemana are a doubt for the match due to injuries.



The return dates of both players are unknown. Hence, the manager has been in constant talks with Reading FC and Stade Rennes respectively to know if they can be ready for the game or not.



Also, other reports claim that Otto Addo is yet to wrap up conversations to convince some Ghanaian players born abroad to switch allegiance and be part of the squad for the game against Nigeria.



Another reason which lit up the media space last week was that the FA wants to use the selection as a 'surprise package' to the Nigerians.