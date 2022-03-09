2
Menu
Sports

Black Stars squad to be announced on Thursday - Reports

Ghana Black Stars 6757968 Black Stars

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Victor Osimhen named in Nigeria squad

Ghana name 8 debutants in squad to face Nigeria

Nigeria name squad for Ghana doubleheader

Ghana Football Association is reportedly set to announce the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria on Thursday, March 9, 2022.

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is said to have submitted his list to the Black Stars Management Committee a few weeks ago.

According to sportsworldghana.com, the Executive Council of the GFA will hold discussions with the management committee on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the official on Thursday.

Multiple reports suggest that the soon-to-be-named squad will see many new faces.

Bristol City's British-born Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo, Willem II Dutch-born Ghanaian right back Leeroy Owusu, and six others are expected to be named in the list.

However, Nigeria announced their squad for the crucial doubleheader on March 4, 2022.

Napoli striker, Victo Osimhen and Watford's star, Emmanuel Dennis who both missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation were included in the list.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP and Chieftaincy Minister not dead – Family
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Related Articles: