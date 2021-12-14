Black Stars squad to be announced today - Reports

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac to include new names in AFCON squad

Ghana to play Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly



Ghana to open camping in Qatar ahead of AFCON



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac is expected to announce his final squad for the African Cup of Nations today, December 14, 2021.



The Serbian trainer manager is said to announce a 40-man provisional list for the tournament that is due to commence on January 7.



According to ghanasoccernet, Milovan Rajevac will meet the management committee and Executive Council of the FA on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 after which an announcement will be made.



The report further indicates there might be surprise names in the list the Serbians gaffer would present.

The Black Stars have set sight on ending the country's 40-year wait for the AFCON trophy. Ghana last won it in 1982.



The Ghana Football Associations during last week announced the teams' schedule ahead of the tournament in Cameroon.



In the release, the GFA stated that the squad will have two weeks camping in Qatar before the tournament begins on January 9.



Ghana are expected to play friendlies games in that period to put the Black Stars into shape. A game against Algeria has been lined up.



At the AFCON, Ghana are in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.