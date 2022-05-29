0
Black Stars starts camping with 27 players, seven more to arrive for AFCON games

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana started their camping with 27 players reporting on the first day for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in June.

Ghana has started camping for their opening two matches in the qualifiers with the first game coming on June 1st against Madagascar before the second game away in the Central Africa Republic a few days later.

(27) Players reported in camp ahead of 2023 Afcon qualifiers against MADAGASCAR, CENTRAL AFRICA REPUBLIC and Karin Cup Tournament in Japan.

Check Full List Below:

KEEPERS

1.Lawrence Ati-Zigi

2.MANAF NURUDEEN

3.JOJO WOLLACOT

DEFENDERS

4Baba Rahman

5GIDEON MENSAH

6Alidu SEIDU

7Abdul mumin Suleman

8joseph Aidoo

MIDFIELDERS

9.Dede Ayew

10.Mubarak Wakasu

11.Osman Bukaru

12.Elisha owusu

13.Edmund addo

14.Augustine okrah

15.Dede AYEW

16.Abdul Fatawu ISSAHAKU

17.Kamal deen SULEMAN

18.Joseph paintsil

19.IDDRISU baba

20.Mohammed kudus

21Kamaldeen Suleman

STRIKERS

22.jordan ayew

23.Felix Afene–Gyan

24.Antoine SEMENYO

25.Daniel afriyie barnieh

26.Kwasi Okyere wrieth

27.Benjamin Tetteh

PLAYERS WHO HAVE NOT REPORT TO CAMP YET

28.RICHARD OFORI

29.DANIEL AMARTEY

30.JONATHAN MENSAH

31.CHRISTOPHER ANTWI ADJEI

32.YAW YEBOAH

33.BRAYDON MANU

34.DENNIS ODOI

