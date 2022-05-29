Black Stars starts camping with 27 players, seven more to arrive for AFCON games

Black Stars

Ghana started their camping with 27 players reporting on the first day for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in June.

Ghana has started camping for their opening two matches in the qualifiers with the first game coming on June 1st against Madagascar before the second game away in the Central Africa Republic a few days later.



Check Full List Below:



KEEPERS



1.Lawrence Ati-Zigi



2.MANAF NURUDEEN



3.JOJO WOLLACOT



DEFENDERS



4Baba Rahman

5GIDEON MENSAH



6Alidu SEIDU



7Abdul mumin Suleman



8joseph Aidoo



MIDFIELDERS



9.Dede Ayew



10.Mubarak Wakasu



11.Osman Bukaru



12.Elisha owusu

13.Edmund addo



14.Augustine okrah



16.Abdul Fatawu ISSAHAKU



17.Kamal deen SULEMAN



18.Joseph paintsil



19.IDDRISU baba



20.Mohammed kudus



STRIKERS



22.jordan ayew



23.Felix Afene–Gyan



24.Antoine SEMENYO



25.Daniel afriyie barnieh



26.Kwasi Okyere wrieth



27.Benjamin Tetteh



PLAYERS WHO HAVE NOT REPORT TO CAMP YET



28.RICHARD OFORI

29.DANIEL AMARTEY



30.JONATHAN MENSAH



31.CHRISTOPHER ANTWI ADJEI



32.YAW YEBOAH



33.BRAYDON MANU



34.DENNIS ODOI