Black Stars step up their training in preparation for Nigeria clash

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace was the lone player who was unable to train with the team for the second time due to his late arrival at the Black Stars camp.

On Friday evening, Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg of the final qualifying round at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

One unfortunate news coming out of the Black Stars camp is that midfielder Edmund Addo is out of the double header against Nigeria due to an injury he suffered while playing for his club.

The Black Stars of Ghana arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday and have been training ahead of the first leg which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The second leg of the playoffs will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29th.

