Black Stars storm Nigeria on Monday for second leg of World Cup play-off

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of World Cup tie



Super Eagles push for 7th World Cup qualification



The Black Stars will leave the shores of Ghana on Monday, March 28, 2022, to Nigeria ahead of their FIFA World Cup playoff second leg game against the Super Eagles.



Ghana jet off to Nigeria after hosting the first leg game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a game that ended goalless.



The Nigerians left Kumasi to their country to prepare for the second leg on Friday hours after the first leg ended.

The Super Eagles arrived in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday and Augustine Eguavon’s charges wasted no time by starting preparations for the reverse fixture against Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.



Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring-draw game will see them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



The winner over two legs will earn one of Africa’s five tickets to the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, scheduled for 14th November – 18th December this year in Qatar.







