0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars striker Ransford Yeboah nets brace as Hamburg progress in DFB Pokal

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer 99.png Striker, Ransford Konigsdorffer

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Ghana forward Ransford Konigsdorffer scored a double as Hamburg eliminated SpVgg Bayreuth in the German DFB Pokal.

The 20-year-old forward climbed off the bench in the second half to inspire Hamburg to a string co0meback to beat Bayreuth.

Konigsdorffer replaced Filip Bilbija in the 46th minute with Hamburg a goal down. The German-born Ghanaian levelled the scored with seven minutes remaining to send the game into extra time.

The Bundesliga II side shot in the lead seven minutes into extra time through Sebastian Schonlau before the youngster wrapped up victory with a 111th minute.

Konigsdorffer joined Hamburg in the summer transfer window from Dynamo Dresden and has been in blistering form, scoring his first two competitive goals for the club.

Compatriot Aaron Opoku also came off the bench in the second half.

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer switched nationalities in June to represent Ghana, the country of his father.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service