0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars struggle to even create chances - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars GH 610x400 Black Stars

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has bemoaned the team's lack of creativity in the final third for the strikers.

He says the team struggles to create chances in games something which is a major source of concern for him.

Ghana during last month played two friendly matches against Brazil where they lost 3-0 before beating lowly-placed Nicaragua 1-0.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and is also a veteran of three FIFA World Cups.

The Black Stars have struggled to score goals since Otto Addo took charge of the team with their highest being 3-0 against Madagascar one of only two wins in eight matches.

"In the last six games played, Black Stars have struggled to create any meaningful chances and it is frustrating," he told Kessben media.

"It is better to create chances and fail to convert them but in our case, we are not creating at all,"

"The players must be bold and take the risk because this is the World Cup and you must be ready for the risk," he added.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister