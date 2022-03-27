Black Stars surprised us in Kumasi – Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen

Nigeria head coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Nigeria interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen has said he was surprised by the Black Stars' performance under Otto Addo and praised the former Ghana player.

Ghana were slightly better than Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the World Cup playoff clash on Friday evening.



Black Stars dominated possession, recorded the most shots, and kept Super Eagles’ star-studded attack at bay in front of a large crowd in Kumasi.



“Ghana is a very good team, coached by anybody doesn’t really matter.



“Ghana is known for ball circulation and I will say physically not too strong but we were surprised today they were physically strong.



“So we were wrong with that one. You can call him [Otto Addo] a rookie because that’s your decision to call him a rookie.” Augustine Eguavoen said.



Nigeria arrived back in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday morning after Friday's game and have started preparing for the second leg in Abuja.

With the 0-0 draw in the first leg, a win would be enough to secure Nigeria's place at the World Cup finals.



Meanwhile, Ghana need a scoring draw or a win to eliminate their West African rivals and reach Qatar.



Black Stars are expected to travel to Abuja on Monday ahead of Tuesday's crunch match.



The game will take place at the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



