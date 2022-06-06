Black Stars team can win next Afcon - Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana commences AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Ghana tops Group in AFCON 2023 qualifiers



CAR holds Ghana to a 1-1 draw



Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is optimistic that the Black Stars can win the African Cup of Nations if they manage to qualify for the tournament next year.



According to Boakye-Yiadom, the players can end Ghana's trophy drought if individuals take responsibility and uncover the problems preventing the team from winning trophies.



He also stated that for Ghana to win the African Cup, the technical team must do their bid to ensure the right players are selected.



“We can do it this time around but I always say we have to find the source of the problem. Every player has to ask himself do I want to be remembered like Abedi Pele and if that mentality is in your head when you go on the pitch you do extra,” Boakye-Yiadom said on TV3.

He added, “if the playing body is giving all their best on the pitch, the rest have to come from the technical team and maybe men of God who can see what is going on because you can play for 80 mins and someone will come and play 1 minute and would take all the glory.”



“The technical team and playing body might have the abilities but you need special grace to take you to the final to take the cup,” Boakye Yiadom stated.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







