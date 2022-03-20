0
Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton arrives in Ghana for Nigeria showdown

Skysports Chris Hughton Brighton 4667696 Chris Hughton, Black Stars technical advisor

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars' technical advisor, and former Brighton and Hove Albion FC manager, Chris Hughton has safely arrived in Ghana for the 2022 World Cup playoff games next week.

Ghana will face their arch-rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25 at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium under floodlights.

The return leg will be held at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.

Though Ghana’s squad for the match is yet to be made public but Chris Hughton, who’s the technical advisor has arrived in the country.

The Black Stars are hoping to beat the Super Eagles for a place in the Mundial having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018 and their abysmal performance in Cameroon.

The playing body on the other hand are expected to arrive in the country on Monday while the rest of the technical team will arrive on Sunday night.

The Black Stars is expected to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday morning and will hold their first training session at Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday evening.

