Black Stars to get a new coach before their next game – Sports Minister

Mustapha Yussif 12 610x400 Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has assured Ghanaians that the Ghana Football Association is working on hiring a new manager for the Senior National team, the Black Stars.

This was disclosed by the Minister at the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The Minister said: “The Ghana Football Association is in the process of hiring a new coach and I have personally engaged them and they have indicated that a final report will be submitted to the Ministry possibly this week or next week.”

He further assured that the new coach will be appointed in time ahead of the team’s next assignment.

“I know we have an assignment in March this year and we need to have a new head coach, so he can start preparing for the AFCON qualifiers.

“The country should be assured that the GFA is working to ensure that we get a replacement," he said.

Manager of the Black Stars Otto Addo has resigned.

His resignation followed the Black Stars elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

Addo had early on indicated he would resign after the competition and go back to his work at Dortmund even if Ghana were crowned world champions.

Source: classfmonline.com
