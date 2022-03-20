Black Stars to hold first training session on Wednesday ahead of Nigeria game

L-R Jonathan Mensah, Thomas Partey and Iddrisu Baba

Black Stars will hold its first training session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff first leg tie against Nigeria.

The team will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to begin preparation for the crucial game.



Coach Addo will put the players through their paces as they gear up for the clash.



The players will arrive today with the last batch expected in the country by Monday night, March 21, 2022, ahead of the upcoming final play-offs.



Some of the players touched down in the country yesterday - Ghana coach Otoo Addo (Dortmund) and deputy coach George Boateng (Aston Villa) are set to arrive from Germany and England latest by Monday.



Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium, before travelling to Abuja for the return leg on March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Super Eagles according to reports arrived in Ghana with a chartered flight for the crucial game a few days ago.



This upcoming encounter is one that will be keenly watched by football fans in Accra and Abuja because of the known rivalry between the two countries.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December



The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the global showpiece a 7th time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.



