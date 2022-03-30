1
Black Stars to know opponents for World Cup group stage on April 1

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

President Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to impress at World Cup

Partey commends Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their opponents for the 2022 World Cup when the draw for the tournament is held on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Reports indicate that the draw will be held in Doha, Qatar on the aforementioned date following the conclusion of qualifiers this week.

The Black Stars have reportedly been placed in Pot 4 ahead of the draw which will be informed largely by the March edition of the monthly FIFA ranking.

The Black Stars will be making a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament held in Russia.

Ghana made it to the tournament after securing an away draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final lap of qualifiers.

In their previous three appearances at the World Cup, the Black Stars impressed greatly with the highest point being a quarter-final finish at the 2010 World Cup.

