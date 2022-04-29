0
Black Stars to play in 4-nation tournament ahead of World Cup

Black Stars WC1 610x400 The Black Stars of Ghana

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for World Cup

Otto Addo to lead Ghana to World Cup

South Korea coach predict tough test from Ghana

As part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars will partake in a four-nation tournament.

In a statement released by the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars will participate in the tournament scheduled for June in Japan.

The Black Stars will begin the tournament with a match against Japan on June 10 at 09:55GMT with Tunisia playing Chile.

The winners from the first two matches will take on each other in the next round on June 14 whiles the losers will play for third and fourth places.

The tournament will serve as preparatory grounds for the Black Stars ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November.

The Black Stars have been draw with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group of the tournament.

Ghana will begin the tournament against Portugal on November 24 before playing South Korea four days later.

The last group game will see Ghana take on Luis Suarez’s Uruguay in a game that promises to be exciting.

