Black Stars to start training on May 28 at Cape Coast Stadium

Black Stars Group Training With Coach.jpeg Training session of the Black Stars | File photo

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will commence preparations for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo released his 33- man squad for the first two matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday, May 26, 2022 and is looking forward to having a full camp by Saturday evening so the team can kick start their preparations towards the two games.

In this phase of the qualifiers, the Black Stars will face their counterpart from Madagascar at home and the Central African Republic on neutral grounds.

As part of preparations for the two games, the Ghana FA has released the team’s itinerary provided by the technical team to guide their preparation into next week’s double header.

