Black Stars to train at National Sports Stadium ahead of Zimbabwe clash in Harare

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars will train on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the National Sports Stadium, the venue for their World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Harare.

The team landed in the southeast African country on Sunday night ahead of the important match on Tuesday.



Prior to departing Ghana, Milovan Rajevac's side held a recovery training on Sunday morning at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Black Stars beat the Zimbabweans 3-1 in Cape Coast on Saturday evening to stay in contention to qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar.



They will be hoping for another victory in Harare that could take them back to the summit of Group G.

The match is scheduled for a 1 pm (Ghana time) kickoff.



South Africa, which is on top of Ghana's group, will host Ethiopia at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg later on Tuesday.



The winner of the group will join nine other group winners in next March's play-offs to decide Africa's five representatives at Qatar 2022.