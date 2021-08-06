Black Stars to use Accra and Cape Coast stadiums for World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association announced CAF's approval on Thursday night

Black Stars will use Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium as home venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches following approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Ghana Football Association announced the continental governing body's decision on Thursday night.



They said CAF's decision was based on the assessment of an updated report submitted by them



The two stadiums will be further evaluated on matchdays through the CAF Match Command Center (MCC).



In the event that organizational and stadium technical infractions are noted by the designated CAF officials during matches, financial sanctions may be imposed on the GFA as per the established CAF grid for lack of technical facilities in the stadium.

The Black Stars will kick start the journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in September 2021 against Ethiopia at one of the two approved venues.



Ghana are paired in Group G with Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.



Winners of the group progress to the final round of qualifiers which is a playoff clash with the winner of another group.