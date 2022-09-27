0
Black Stars train at Artes Carrasco stadium ahead of Nicaragua game on Tuesday

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana are training at the Artes Carrasco stadium this evening ahead of the clash against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 26, 2022.

The Black Stars arrived in Spain early Monday morning having departed France after the friendly match against Brazil.

That game was staged in Le Havre, France, where the Ghana team pitched camp for a whole week.

Unfortunately, the game ended in a defeat for the Black Stars with Brazil’s first-half dominance seeing the team cruise to a 3-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Following a short rest after the trip to Spain today, Ghana’s Black Stars are training at the Artes Carrasco stadium where a final training session is being held to finalise preparations for the game against Nicaragua.

That match will be staged at the Artes Carrasco stadium tomorrow.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is keen on seeing an improved performance from his team and will also use the friendly to try new players to have the chance to assess the players at his disposal.

