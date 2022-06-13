0
Black Stars train at Panasonic stadium ahead of Chile clash on Tuesday

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars trained at the Panasonic Stadium, Suita, Japan, as part of the build-up to the Kirin Cup Soccer Tournament playoffs on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.

Ghana will play two-time South American champions, Chile in the third-place playoffs after both countries tasted defeats against Japan and Tunisia respectively.

Coach Otto Addo’s side lost 4-1 to the Samurai Blue of Jana while Chile was hammered 2-0 by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The Black Stars come up against a side who have won just one out of five matches.

Watch video of Black Stars training session below

