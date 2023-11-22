Black Stars trio to join Medeama for Egypt trip ahead of CAF Champions League game

Medeama players in the Black Stars

Jonathan Sowah, Fatawu Hamidu and Nurudeen Abdulai will join the rest of their Medeama SC teammates on Wednesday for the trip to Egypt to face Al Ahly.

The Black Stars trio arrive in Ghana on Wednesday and will immediately leave for Cairo for the CAF Champions League group opener.



Sowah made his competitive debut for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Wednesday while Hamidu and Abdulai were unused substitutes.



Twenty-one players and 11 backroom staff will embark on the journey to Egypt as the Ghanaian champions make their first-ever appearance at the group stage of the elite African competition.

Medeama reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League after eliminating Remo Stars and Horoya AC of Nigeria and Guinea respectively.



The Mauve and Yellow will also face Young Africans of Tanzania and CD Belouizdad of Algeria in Group D of the competition.