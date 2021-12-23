Black Stars' trip to Qatar rescheduled

Black Stars

The Black Stars are set to depart to Qatar on Friday, December 24, 2021, for a 17-day training camping ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Originally, the technical team and the local contingent in the Black Stars provisional squad for the tournament were supposed to jet off to Doha last Wednesday. However, the trip did not occur as planned.



The head coach, Milovan Rajevac announced his provisional squad last Tuesday with five local players included.

The foreign players are expected to join the team later in Qatar for the intensive preparations.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the training camping will not be open to the media. The media will engage the team on January, 6, a day before the team will travel to Cameroon.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)