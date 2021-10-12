Black Stars undergoing some transformation under Milo – Mohammed Polo

Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo

Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Polo believes the Black Stars are undergoing a transformation under new coach Milovan Rajevac.

The first game of Milo’s second coming was played on Friday, October 8, 2021, with the Black Stars beating the Warriors of Zimbabwe 3-1 on a 2022 World Cup qualifier.



Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey were the goal scorers as Ghana won its second game of the qualifiers.



Polo is quoted by Ghanasportspage to have observed a different Black Stars from the one that played under the leadership of former manager, Charles Akonnor.



He noted that the Black Stars now progress the ball quicker and have some urgency in how they transition from defense to attack.



Whiles Polo believes that Milovan Rajevac’s is making some impact on the team, he added that the presence of Kudus and Partey has also given the team a boost.

“There’s some urgency in the team especially with the presence of Partey and Kudus. I think they can help with the transformation.



“Some things have changed. There’s some kind of changes on their play but the presence of these two players helped for that transformation on that day and the kind of creativity was enough to get them those goals”, he said.



The Black Stars will be in action today in Harare for the second leg of the fixture against The Warriors of Zimbabwe.



The Black Stars who are second in Group G with six points need a victory and a South Africa defeat against Ethiopia to move to the top of the qualifying log.