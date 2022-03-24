Black Stars vs. Super Eagles match: Police outlines security measures

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host the Ghana vs. Nigeria clash on March 25

Ghana and Nigeria to rekindle football rivalry

Black Stars, Super Eagles fight for 2022 World Cup slot



Nigerian team expected to be in town on March 24



With barely 48-hours to the much-awaited 2022 World Cup qualifier between Ghana (Black Stars) and Nigeria (Super Eagles), the Ghana Police Service has released security arrangements for the fixture.



According to a March 23, 2022 statement released via their social media handles, Police will team up with other members of the security agencies to secure both the venue and the wider Kumasi Metropolis.

“In assuring officials of GFA, CAF and FIFA of an incident-free event, the Police in concert with other security services will deploy personnel in and around the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and within the Kumasi Metropolis in General,” the statement read.



Officers from the Highway and Motorbike Patrols will be deployed to augment existing arrangements “along the eight (8) entry routes into Kumasi and other adjoining regions,” the statement added.



The Motor Traffic and Transport Department it said will block the following roads:



a. Britania – Is My Kitchen Restaurant stretch on the north of the Stadium

b. Eastern Stadium: Is My Kitchen Restaurant – Stadium Hotel stretch



c. South: Amankwaatia School – TI Ahamadiya School



d. Western Side: Britania – TI Ahamadiya School.



Another key security measure will be done in conjunction with the National Security relating to the screening of “everyone entering the stadium for offensive and lethal weapons.”

Police also said they will severely deal with any acts of hooliganism in and around the stadium and warned “individuals or any group of persons intending to cause mayhem in the stadium to advise themselves and abort their plans.”



The statement signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori stressed personal security and alerting police to any suspicious persons and incidents.



It stressed that the traditional bond of friendship between Ghana and Nigeria should be a guiding principle in ensuring that “this match does not mar the beauty of our collective security.”



Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has agreed to the Ghana Football Association’s request to have the Black Stars upcoming encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria played at full capacity at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

According to a statement from the GFA, CAF consented to their request following its assurances that it will follow all laid down rules by the African football regulatory body.



GFA has thus advised fans to adhere to all laid down security guidelines for the game.



The senior national team will take on their Nigerian counterparts in a two-legged encounter where the winner will book one of Africa's five slots to the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.



The Black Stars will play their first leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022, with the return leg expected to be played in Abuja four days later.