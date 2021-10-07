7
Menu
Sports

Black Stars wallop Soccer Intellectuals 8-0 in friendly

Black Stars Zimb Train.jpeg Black Stars are preparing for a game against Zimbabwe

Thu, 7 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana’s Black Stars tore apart lower-tier side Soccer Intellectuals 8-0 in a warm up friendly game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

In-form Stade Rennais attacking midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana registered a brace while Steadfast FC youngster Abdul Issahaku Fatawu also got on the score-sheet twice.

Ajax Amsterdam offensive midfielder Kudus Mohammed rattled the net with a sensational finish before Yaw Yeboah, Benjamin Tetteh and Joel Fameyeh all registered their names on the score-sheet.

Head coach Milovan Rajevac handed starting berths to Swindon Town’s Jojo Wollacott while Dreams FC’s Philimon Baffour also earned a start with Reading defender Andy Yiadom absent due to injury.

Joseph Aidoo partnered Daniel Amartey in central defence in the first-half while Baba Rahman also earned a start.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed and Kudus Mohammed completed a midfield three.

Joel Fameyeh, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jordan Ayew made up the front three.

FT: Black Stars 8-0 Soccer Intellectuals

Kamaldeen

Fatawu

Kudus

Benjamin Tetteh

Yaw Yeboah

Joel Fameyeh

Below is the first-half line up.

Jojo Wollacott

Philemon Baffour

Joseph Aidoo

Daniel Amartey

Baba Rahman

Baba Iddrisu

Thomas Partey

Kudos Mohammed

Joel Fameyeh

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Jordan Ayew

Source: ghanasportsonline.com