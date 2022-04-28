Black Stars were heavily involved in juju in early 90s - Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran sports broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran sports broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah has detailed how the practice of voodooism crept into the Black Stars into the Black Star from the early 90s.



Kwabena Yeboah recalled that just like in current times, the Black Stars team would pray ahead of matches with a man of God, but things took a huge twist when a so-called spiritualist started visiting camp before games.



Speaking on GTV Sports +’s Saving our Passion show, Kwabena Yeboah revealed that, the fortunes of the senior national team started dwindling in the early 1990s when the team started engaging in all sorts of spiritualism before games.



According to him, it has become necessary for the practice to be nipped in the bud as it is impeding the success of the team.

“I remember very well before the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations, we had a Pastor at Menskrom. So all he did was pray for the team (Black Stars) anytime we were going. That is as far as I can remember” Kwabena Yeboah stated.



“But over the period to 1991, a so-called spiritualist will be brought to camp, we will surround candles and will be praying. And I remember before we played against Zambia in George Arthur’s days, we all had to chant a certain chant: alima alima shankara. We were repeating those things these days,” he stated.



The Black Stars have failed to win the AFCON trophy despite reaching the final in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



