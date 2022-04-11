0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars were unlucky at the AFCON - Otto Addo

31202210143 H41o266fey Otto Addo Black Stars Yellow Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo says that the Black Stars were unlucky with their poor performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana fell to minnows Comoros 3-2 in their final group C game at the African Cup of Nations.

For the first time in the history of Ghana's AFCON participation Ghana had never played at the AFCON without recording a win but it did happen at the 33rd edition.

Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing to lowly ranked Comoros Island 3-2  when many expected the Black Stars to win to qualify.

The Black Stars lost their opening game to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and losing 3-2 to the 132nd ranked Comoros Island.

According to Otto Addo, Ghana's AFCON failure was due to a collection of bad circumstances.

“The Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] was a collection of bad circumstances, one came after the other and they were very unlucky,” he said as reported by CAFOnline.

“The performance was poor but a lot of bad luck also worked against us,” he added.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Related Articles: