Black Stars were unlucky at the AFCON - Otto Addo

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo says that the Black Stars were unlucky with their poor performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana fell to minnows Comoros 3-2 in their final group C game at the African Cup of Nations.



For the first time in the history of Ghana's AFCON participation Ghana had never played at the AFCON without recording a win but it did happen at the 33rd edition.



Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing to lowly ranked Comoros Island 3-2 when many expected the Black Stars to win to qualify.



The Black Stars lost their opening game to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and losing 3-2 to the 132nd ranked Comoros Island.

According to Otto Addo, Ghana's AFCON failure was due to a collection of bad circumstances.



“The Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] was a collection of bad circumstances, one came after the other and they were very unlucky,” he said as reported by CAFOnline.



“The performance was poor but a lot of bad luck also worked against us,” he added.