0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars will be formidable with Salisu and Odoi - Laryea Kingston

Mohammed Salisu, Callum Hudson Odoi L-R Mohammed Salisu, Callum Hudson Odoi

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21

Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston has opined that Ghana will look strong and competitive for the World Cup if the Ghana Football Association are able to lure Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu and Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi to play for Ghana.

The two English Premier League stars are among a list of Ghanaian players born abroad that the FA hope to convince to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Laryea Kingston, Ghana will be formidable with Salisu and Odoi included in the squad.

“For me, those players are doing very well, so to me, if we can convince them to play for Ghana for us to get a formidable squad for the World Cup, I will be happy,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com

The former Hearts of Oak man urged the FA that convincing Ghanaian players born abroad are possible, citing Kevin Prince Boateng as an example.

“If we can convince Kevin-Prince Boateng to play for Ghana, then we must try all means to convince Mohammed Salisu, Hudson Odoi, and other players to join us for the World Cup because they are doing extremely well with their clubs”

He also emphasised that Salisu and Odoi are playing for better clubs, therefore, they will be good additions and have a great impact on the team at the World Cup.

“Salisu and Odoi are playing for better clubs in Europe, these players are doing well for Southampton and Chelsea so if we are able to convince them to play for Ghana, I think it will play a major role to help us at the World Cup.”

Following Ghana's qualification for the World Cup, the GFA have reportedly begun talks with Ghanaian players born in Europe to switch allegiance to Ghana.

Some of the names big names include, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams, Callum Hudson Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Tareq Lamptey, and so on.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: