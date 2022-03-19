3
Black Stars will beat Nigeria 'heavily' in Kumasi - GFA Exco member Oduro Sarfo

Oduro Sarfo Airport.png GFA Exco member, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association(GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo has insisted that the Black Stars will whip their counterpart, Nigeria heavily in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The four-time African champions will host their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 before the return game at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.

Ghana are seeking to return to the Mundial for the fourth time having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

With the Black Stars technical team yet to name the squad for the crucial games, Oduro Sarfo is confident the Black Stars will beat the Super Eagles to book a place in the global showpiece.

"Ghana will beat Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium and the return leg will be a mere formality," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

The playing body are expected to arrive in the country on Monday morning. The players together with the technical team will fly to Kumasi on Tuesday morning and will hold the first training session on Tuesday evening.

