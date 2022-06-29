5
Menu
Sports

Black Stars will change narrative at next year’s AFCON - Randy Abbey optimistic

FotoJet (41) The Black Stars Of Ghana Black Stars in a group photo

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Dr. Randy Abbey says he is confident the Black Stars will be a force to reckon with at the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars featured at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon but unfortunately disappointed big time.

Having failed to win a single match in the group stage, Ghana was sent home packing shamefully.

With the national team now being rebuilt under a new technical team held by Coach Otto Addo, Dr. Randy Abbey says the narrative will be different if the Black Stars arrive for next year’s AFCON.

“The way we are building a team for the Black Stars I believe Ghana can do its possible best in next year AFCON,” Dr. Randy Abbey told Original FM in an interview.

After round 2 in the qualifiers for the next AFCON tournament, Ghana is in a good position after amassing four points from two matches.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
Related Articles: