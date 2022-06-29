Black Stars will change narrative at next year’s AFCON - Randy Abbey optimistic

Black Stars in a group photo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Dr. Randy Abbey says he is confident the Black Stars will be a force to reckon with at the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars featured at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon but unfortunately disappointed big time.



Having failed to win a single match in the group stage, Ghana was sent home packing shamefully.



With the national team now being rebuilt under a new technical team held by Coach Otto Addo, Dr. Randy Abbey says the narrative will be different if the Black Stars arrive for next year’s AFCON.



“The way we are building a team for the Black Stars I believe Ghana can do its possible best in next year AFCON,” Dr. Randy Abbey told Original FM in an interview.

After round 2 in the qualifiers for the next AFCON tournament, Ghana is in a good position after amassing four points from two matches.







