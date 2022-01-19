Black Stars will do well in next AFCON – Franklin Cudjoe

Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Ghanaians left heartbroken after Black Stars exit from 2021 AFCON

We will come back stronger, Dede Ayew



Coach Milovan Rajevac’s job hangs in the balance after a poor show at AFCON



Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed his optimism in the Black Stars to perform well in the next African Cup of Nations tournament which is likely to take place in less than a year.



A large section of the public particularly lovers of the game have criticized the Black Stars for the abysmal performance in Africa’s most coveted tournament.



But Franklin Cudjoe believes the Black Stars will be up and running in its next tournament on the African stage.



“I believe in the Black Stars. They will do well in the next AFCON,” he tweeted.

The Black Stars were booted out of the 2021 edition of the AFCON tournament after suffering a humiliating defeat to debutants in the competition, Comoros.



In its final Group C game against the Islanders, the senior national team went down by a goal from Comoros captain El Fardou Ben Nabouhane after just four minutes into the game.



Things went from bad to worse after Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute after he stuck his leg out in an attempt to win a 50-50 ball against the goalkeeper of Comoros inside the penalty box.



Comoros doubled their lead in the 62nd minutes through Ahmed Mogni – a score that shattered hopes of many Ghanaian football lovers of a possible comeback.



However, the Black Stars mounted a strong-spirited effort in its bid to stage a comeback.



The efforts of the team were rewarded after substitute, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom headed home a consolation goal from a Daniel Kofi Kyereh corner kick.

The Black Stars continued in their spirited and eventually equalized through defender Alexander Djiku who tapped in from a cross.



With minutes to end the game, Comoros ended Ghana’s hopes of a comeback when Ahmed Mogni scored his second in the game to make it 3-2 for the Islanders.



It was the first time in 15 years Ghana exited the AFCON in the Group stages since 2006.



