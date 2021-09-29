Black Stars will improve under Milovan Rajevac – Fred Pappoe

GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Fred Pappoe believes the Black Stars will be an improved team under Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac.

The 67-year-old is back for a second spell and will be assisted by Borussia Dortmund’s Otto Addo as well as former Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu.



He signed a one-year renewable contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Rajevac has been also been tasked to win the AFCON and qualify the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Pappoe, a member of the Black Stars management committee in an interview with Citi Sports disclosed the Serbian coachwork ethics, attitude and determination are the important ingredients the Black Stars need at the moment and is confident the national team will improve under him.



“This is an opportunity to work with a coach who has done it before and worked diligently,"

“Not just in terms of results but the way he applied himself to the job.



“His work ethic, his attitude, commitment and determination I believe are very important ingredients that the Black Stars need at this moment and that is what actually gives me the excitement.”



“Milovan does not have to talk or espouse his virtues for me to see because I witnessed it in his first stint and I believe if he applies the same level of discipline and control we saw him do in his first stint over here, I’m more than convinced at least the team will be an improved team,” he said.



Milovan Rajevac first assignment is against Zimbabwe next month in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.