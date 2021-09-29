Black Stars will improve under Milovan Rajevac – Fred Pappoe

Former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe

• Fred Pappoe believes Milovan Rajevac will turn things around for Ghana

•He says he doesn’t need anything else to know that the Serbian can do the work



• Milovan has been tasked to win the Afcon and qualify to the World Cup



Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, Mr. Fred Pappoe, has thrown his weight behind newly appointed Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to succeed.



Milovan Rajevac was re-appointed as the Black Stars coach on Friday, September 24, 2021, as a replacement for the sacked Charles Akonnor.



Concerns have been raised about some sports pundits and Ghanaians over the recent performance of the Serbian coach but Fred Pappoe disagrees with the opposition views as he states that Milovan will improve the Black Stars.



He insists that the work ethics and tactics of the Serbian coach are the important ingredients the Black Stars need at the moment to be successful.

“This is an opportunity to work with a coach who has done it before and worked diligently. Not just in terms of results but the way he applied himself to the job.”



“His work ethic, his attitude, commitment, and determination I believe are very important ingredients that the Black Stars need at this moment and that is what actually gives me the excitement.”



“Milovan does not have to talk or espouse his virtues for me to see because I witnessed it in his first stint and I believe if he applies the same level of discipline and control, we saw him do in his first stint over here, I’m more than convincing at least the team will be an improved team,” he told Citi TV in an interview.



Milovan Rajevac has been tasked to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and qualify Ghana to the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



