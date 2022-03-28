Black Stars will kill themselves to qualify - Dr Randy Abbey

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of World Cup tie



Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification



Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey, is confident of the Black Stars' chances in Abuja against the Super Eagles ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoff second leg.



Ghana drew goalless with Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2021, and Randy Abbey believes that the Black Stars were not lucky on the day.



However, he was full of confidence about the upcoming second leg tie in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as he stated that the Black Stars will kill themselves if necessary to qualify ahead of the Super Eagles.

"It was a very good game, we were unlucky not to have won the game, but there's another opportunity on Tuesday, so we will go out there, kill ourselves and get the job done," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



"Absolutely, Ghana is qualifying ahead of Nigeria," Dr. Randy Abbey affirmed Ghana's qualification hopes.



The Black Stars will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoreless drawn game will see Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



