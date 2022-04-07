Black Stars will make Ghana proud at the World Cup - Eric Bekoe

Ghana Premier League legend, Eric Bekoe

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in World Cup Group H

Ghana eliminate Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup



Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener



Ghana Premier League legend, Eric Bekoe is optimistic about the Black Stars leaving a mark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The former Asante Kotoko man believes the group is fair and is confident about the Black Stars sailing through.



“Our group is an open group so, with a push Ghana will make it through the group," he told Accra-based Hot FM.