Black Stars will put up a good performance against Nicaragua - Otto Addo assures

Coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has assured that his side will put up a better performance against Nicaragua in their next friendly game.

His comments come after Brazil continued their dominance over the West African country with a 3-0 win at the Le Harve in France on Friday night.



Richarlison struck twice as Brazil showcased their World Cup credentials by putting on an attacking masterclass in a 3-0 victory over Ghana in Friday's friendly in Le Havre.



Marquinhos headed Brazil in front from a corner and Richarlison doubled the lead before the half-hour. The Tottenham Hotspur striker nodded in a third before recess.



However, the Black Stars put up a better performance in the second half, and ahead of the Nicaragua tie in Spain on Tuesday, September 27, the Borussia Dortmund manager has promised a better performance.



He however admitted that he made mistakes in his player selection but has vowed the team will improve.

"I think I made mistakes," he said after the game.



" I learned a lot more about my players and picking the next starting XI will depend on the performance in this game," he added.



Meanwhile, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu made their debut despite their defeat.



The games form part of Ghana's preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.