Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil signs new Genk deal until 2026

Paintsil has signed a new deal

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has ended speculation around his future by signing a new contract with Genk.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.



A club statement reads: "Joseph Paintsil has extended his contract with our club until the summer of 2026. The current deal of the Ghanaian winger ran until the summer of 2023."



Paintsil has been in red hot form this season scoring four goals and providing two assists in eight appearances for Genk.



He joined Genk from Ghanaian side Tema Youth in July 2018 and quickly became part of a key cog of the team during the championship year in 2019.

In the summer of 2019, Paintsil moved to Ankaragücü in Turkey on loan without an option to buy.



Last season, the highly-rated forward re-joined the team, scoring twice in 22 games and providing two assists.



