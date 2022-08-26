Black Stars 'witch doctor' Marijana Kovacevic methods of treatment revealed

Marijana Kovacevic

Romanian former footballer Razvan Raț has opened up on the recovery methods used by renowned horse placenta healer Marijana Kovacevic.

The 44-year-old who went global after her stint with the Ghana national team has helped a couple of top players recover from their injuries.



She recently came to the aid of Ghana and CFR Cluj midfielder Nana Boateng, helping him to make a quick recovery from his injury.



Marijana was part of the Black Stars medical team in the past and could be rejoin again ahead of the World Cup tournament.



Speaking about the recovery methods of the Serbian traditional healer, Răzvan Raț, who went to her fifteen year ago said, "I went to her for the first time 15 years ago. Of course, it made me feel good. Only once it took longer than expected, because it was not the muscle, but the collateral ligament. But her specialty is muscle. Anything that meant muscle was good.



“It's simple, there's no secret. All the secret is in that gel, which is a proprietary invention and which has certain ingredients or properties. And at the same time, it has some kind of device that has an electric current that helps that gel go deep”

And it hurts a lot! I can't remember being in more continuous pain. It takes an hour and a half, but it depends on how long you can stand it. We had morning and evening sessions. I also went to a session one summer and lost about a kilo, a kilo and a half.



You sweat because of the pain. But it is true, the result has been seen. There are players who came back very quickly after the injury", said Răzvan Raț, according to digisport.ro.



Marijana Kovacevic has a degree in pharmacology and for 10 years she worked in several laboratories and pharmaceutical institutions



She also specialized in physiotherapy, and 18 years ago she opened his own office in Belgrade. She specialized in treating injuries, especially muscular ones.