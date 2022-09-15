Black Stars yet to receive bonuses for World Cup qualification - Reports

Black Stars

The Black Stars players are reportedly yet to receive their winning bonuses for qualifying Ghana for the 2022 World Cup.

The players are reportedly entitled to a $10,000 winning bonus per game in the qualification stage.



Ghana won four games in the group stage and topped their group with 13 points. Hence, players who participated in all the games are owed $40,000.



According to footballghana.com, the payment is yet to be made with the World Cup just two months away.



Ghana rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament that will be staged in Qatar in November 2022.



In the playoffs against Nigeria, the first leg of the tie ended scoreless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, meaning Ghana needed a win or scoring draw in Abuja to qualify.

Nigeria who needed a win went down first in the second leg after Francis Uzohu failed to deal with Thomas Partey's powerful shot in 10 minutes.



The Super Eagles reacted from the penalty spot to draw level before halftime but they could not go for the kill in the second half as the game ended 1-1.



The win handed Ghana their fourth qualification to the FIFA World Cup.



Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 World Cup with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



