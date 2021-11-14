Blacks Stars vs. Bafana Bafana: We will make Ghanaians proud - Andre Ayew vows

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has admitted that their final Group G game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa will be a tough game but the entire team is ready to fight to secure a win.

Having shared spoils with Ethiopia in the matchday 5 game at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, the Black Stars now need to win to ensure they book a place in the playoff.



South Africa sits on top of the log with 13 points having defeat Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, the Al Sadd forward reiterated Ghana has a good home record in World Cup qualifiers and will ensure they protect the record.



According to him, the team is ready to fight to ensure the secure a win to book a place in the playoffs.

"We have had good results at home, not just here in Cape Coast," he said on Saturday during a press briefing.



"I don't remember the last time we lost in Ghana so we need to stay like this, keep the same spirit and belief and we know we will not be able to do it without the fans. They should come in their numbers tomorrow and we will make sure we will give them everything they will be proud of



"It is a tough one coming and there is a lot of pressure behind this game, from the nation and from us but that is why we play these kinds of games and now, we have to be ready to perform and make the country proud," he added.



Ghana sits 2nd with 10 points. The has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.