Blag Ghana CEO congratulates Black Stars

CEO of Blag Ghana, Eddie Dankwa

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The CEO of Blag Ghana and Paint & Tiles Ghana Limited Eddie Dankwa has congratulated the Black Stars on their FIFA World Cup qualification at the expense of their bitterest rivals Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

The Black Stars drew 1-1 with the Super Eagles counterparts in the return fixture after a goalless drawn game in the first league at Kumasi on Friday the 25th of March 2022.



However, Ghana Black Stars secured the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on the away goal rule, courtesy of captain Thomas Partey's early strike.



In a press release congratulating the entire team, he said "Indeed you have made yourselves and the entire nation proud. You demonstrated resilience from the Kumasi game till the final whistle at Abuja, congratulations.



"We at Blag Ghana, believe this is just the beginning of good things to happen to the team, we want to urge you on to go the extra mile in the task ahead and make your fourth Cup your very best. You can do it, do not relent.



"Your qualification, no doubt will bring huge opportunities for the youth.



In light of the above, we at Blag Ghana Pty Ltd have taken it upon ourselves to construct Astro Turfs all over the country. We believe the more Astro Turfs we have in our schools and communities, these will birth more sporting talents in the country."

The pioneer of the commercial sales of artificial grass in Ghana has therefore called on club administrators to consider going for the construction of Astro Turfs.



Recently, the CEO of BLAG Ghana Ltd's exploits drew the attention of a reputable awards body- Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and has been awarded the Top Quality/Dedicated Service Honors at the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honors, 2021.



A couple of days ago, the top Executives of RIM presented an award to BLAG Ghana Ltd at their East Legon office. It was in recognition of BLAG’s immeasurable contributions to the development of field sports in the country.



World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) Communications Strategist, Isaac Rockson said it was important to celebrate impactful pioneers such as Mr Dankwa while they were young and still in their prime.



The event was put together by Rectitude International Mission (RIM), World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) and powered Bureau Of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration-BORGCA.