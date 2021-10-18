Blame GFA if our players don’t respect local coaches - Rev. Osei Kofi

Osei Kofi, Former footballer and coach

Former footballer, Coach, Administrator and three times Olympian Reverend Osei Kofi has admitted that the way the Ghana Football Association treats the local coaches makes the players disrespect them.

In an interview with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, the former player stated that GFA’s attitude towards local coaches does not earn them respect.



He explained that different treatment is given to White coaches.

“When Black Stars went to their first and second world cup under the technical direction of White coaches, did we heard of appearance fee? But when we went for the third time under Kwasi Appiah, there was nothing like that”, he said.



According to him, players depend on coaches, and the GFA mostly listen to white coaches than the local coaches. That is why players do not respect them.