Blame NFF and not Eguavoen for Nigeria's absence from 2022 World Cup - Victor Ikpeba

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Nigerian player Victor Ikpeba says that the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) should be blamed for the country's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Africa's most populous nation will not be present at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after they were beaten by Ghana in a two legged play off.

Ghana held Nigeria to a goalless drawn game in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium before playing out a 1-1 drawn game away at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to qualify via the away goal rule.

The 1997 CAF best player says that left to Austin Eguavoen alone, Gernhot Rohr would have not been sacked as the head coach of the  Super Eagles.

“Eguavoen was not in support of the decision to sack Rohr,” he told Super Sports.

“The NFF should take responsibility of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and not Eguavoen.”

Rohr was sacked in December 2021 a few weeks to the start of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon with Eguavoen made an interim coach.

Eguavoen guided the Super Eagles to a round of 16 finish at the 2021 AFCON before he was made to carrry on for the two legged 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.

Victor Ipkeba was capped 31 times by the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria scoring seven goals.

