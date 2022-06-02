7
Blame the players not me - Black Satellites coach on Indonesia defeat

Coach, Karim Zito Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Indonesia beat Ghana in U-20 tournament

Black Satellites exit Revello tournament at group stage

Ghana suffer Group stage exit at WAFU U-20 tournament

Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito has said his team's failure to score against Indonesia is not his fault.

The Dreams FC technical director said the Satellites did everything right in the game but could not find the goal as they lost 1-0 to Indonesia in the Maurice Revello Tournament.

Reacting to the surprise loss, Zito said people will come for his head but it is the players who failed to score.

"Everybody will be blaming the coach but in this match from my side, we created a lot of chances. Putting the ball in the net is the player, not me," he said at the post-match.

Following the defeat, the West Africans have been eliminated after failing to record a point after two matches.

They lost their opening game by the same scoreline against Mexico by the same score.

Ghana will face Venezuela in their final game in the Revello tournament on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Black Satellites in 2022, have lost four games, won none, conceded 6 goals, and scored only one.

Ghana prior to the Revello competition lost 0-2 to Nigeria and 1-2 to Burkina Faso in the just ended WAFU-U20 tournament in Niger.

