1
Menu
Sports

Blow for Ghana as winger Samuel Owusu picks injury ahead of AFCON qualifiers in May

Samuel Owusu JRl9 Samuel Owusu, is a Saudi Arabia-based winger

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana has been dealt a big blow ahead of the start of the qualifying matches for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month following the injury to star winger Samuel Owusu.

The Saudi Arabia-based winger recently picked up an injury in training and had to be examined by the medical officers at his club, Al-Fayha.

Unfortunately, their result of the examination is not good news. It has been confirmed that Samuel Owusu’s injury will leave him on the sidelines for up to eight weeks.

In that period, he will miss his team’s final match against Al-Hilal in the King's Cup. In addition, Samuel Owusu will also not be available for selection in May when Ghana gears up to begin the matches in the group phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

It is understood that the wing wizard will not feature in the remaining matches of Al-Fayha this season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: