Blow for Zimbabwe as defender Tendayi Darikwa withdraws from squad for Ghana clash in Harare

Zimbabwe defender, Tendayi Darikwa

The Warriors of Zimbabwe have been dealt with a massive blow as defender Tendayi Darikwa withdraws from their squad for the return fixture against the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will play host to the Black Stars on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the Cape Coast stadium last Saturday.



Ahead of the second leg in Harare, right-back Tendayi Darikwa has withdrawn from the squad due to emergency family issues that need to be attended to in the United Kingdom.



His absence will be a blow for the Warriors who want to turn things around in the return leg in their own backyard.



Darikwa, who is the captain of English side Wigan Athletic featured as the side lost to the Black Stars but will not be available on Tuesday.



“He will not travel to Harare for Tuesday’s return match at the National Sports Stadium and has been replaced by Zambia-based Nkana FC star Takudzwa Chimwemwe”. Zimbabwe Team Manager Wellington Mpadare has confirmed.

“The other UK-based players, Marvellous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, and Brendan Galloway have been cleared to travel to Harare, as the British government removed Zimbabwe from the Covid-19 ‘Red List”. He added.



Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe national team are expected to arrive in their country later today with Ethiopian airline.








