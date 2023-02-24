0
BoG recognised for strengthening regulatory, innovative offerings in Fintech sector

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana Governorsdsdsd BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has been recognised as the ‘RegTech’ institution of the year at the second edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards 2022.

The award, which was presented to the Central Bank on January 27, 2023 is in recognition of the consistency with which the Bank of Ghana has formulated appropriate regulations in support of new and innovative service offerings in the financial services sector.

A representative from the Bank after receiving the award underscored the importance of the FinTech ecosystem where stakeholders are looking up to the regulator [Bank of Ghana] to offer more support to promote responsible innovation.

The Ghana FinTech Awards is an annual FinTech industry Award event, organized by the Ghana FinTech and Payments Association in collaboration with KPMG.

The 2022 edition was aimed at recognizing and acknowledging the efforts and achievements of individuals and entities driving last-mile solutions. There were 24 award categories presented to entities and individuals for their efforts and achievements in 2022.

These stalwarts, presently and over the years have contributed immensely towards the promotion of Ghana's FinTech competitive advantage and the journey to building a resilient FinTech space for economic growth and achieving financial inclusion.

