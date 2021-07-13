Boadu credits management and fans for title winning success

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has attributed the team’s title-winning triumph to the love and support from the Phobian family.

Samuel Boadu joined the Phobians midway through the season and transformed the rainbow boys into title winners.



Boadu’s Hearts are on an 11-game unbeaten run which has propelled the team to it's first league title since 2009.



Speaking after being crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, season Boadu credited his success to the love and support he received from the fans and management upon his arrival at the club.

“There’s something unique in this Hearts of Oak team. Because when I came, they welcomed me and supported me a lot, especially the management and the supporters as well.” – Boadu told Startimes Adepa TV.



“They were always advising me, encouraging me and they told me I can do it [win the league]. So yes, this success is because of them.” – Boadu further added



