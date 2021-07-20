Boakye-Yiadom moves to Israel

Striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is no longer a free agent as he has found a new club in Israel.

Boakye-Yiadom has agreed to join Beitar Jerusalem – six-time Israeli champions – on a one-year deal.



The transfer was sealed on Tuesday after the Boakye passed his mandatory medical.



“Beitar Jerusalem is pleased to announce the signing of the offensive striker Richmond Boakye, who signed with the team for one season with an option for another season,” the club said in a statement.



Boakye-Yiadom became a free agent early this month when his contract with Polish club Gornik Zabreze expired.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join Beitar Jerusalem this summer after his international team-mates Edwin Gyasi who joined the club two weeks ago.



The striker, who has made 14 appearances for Black Stars, previously represented over nine clubs including Juventus, Red Star Belgrade and now dissolved Jiangsu Suning.



But he enjoyed himself the most in Serbia as he scored 60 goals in over 100 appearances for Red Star and won two league titles.