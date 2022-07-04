0
Bochum coach Thomas Reis lauds impact of Jordi Osei-Tutu in preseason friendly 

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bochum coach Thomas Reis has lauded the efforts of Ghanaian wing-back Jordi Osei Tutu in the pre-season friendly  against FC Bocholt.

The former Arsenal defender scored and registered an assist to help Bochum beat the Regional club in this preseason friendly.

Osei Tutu recently completed his move to the Bundesliga side from Arsenal after signing a three-year deal.

Coach Reis is excited about the qualities of the lateral defender following his impressive performance against Bocholt.

"If he's really fit, he's a huge weapon for us," Thomas Reis said after the game.

"But of course you can also see that he lacks a bit of rhythm."

Bochum play Fortuna Sittard on Wednesday in their next pre-season game.

